Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has floated a tender to conduct a consultancy study for developing the national Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Master Plan.

As per the details, the selected consulting firm shall support the MTCIT and the National Steering Committee in designing and implementing Oman’s National Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Strategy.

The last date to submit bids is November 23, 2025, and the last date to submit bids is December 15, 2025.

The scope of work will focus on building eight integrated components and associated governance, producing the deliverables, artifacts, and decision support that spans regulatory, institutional, infrastructure, economic, and social dimensions.

The National Aviation Strategy 2040 is helping to reshape the air mobility sector with a road map to modernise aviation, promote innovation, and advance sustainability while integrating emerging technologies.

Earlier in an interview, Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said, “Air transport has long been a catalyst for economic growth and cultural exchange. Due to the efforts of Oman Air, SalamAir, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the aviation sector in Oman is driving connectivity and opportunity.”

He added, “Oman is actively exploring advanced air mobility (AAM) with steps to establish a regulatory framework.

In September, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the MTCIT signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Odys Aviation to launch the Omani Advanced Air Mobility Proof of Concept Program, which will serve as a comprehensive model for showcasing an advanced air mobility ecosystem.

The program will feature the "Laila" aircraft developed by Odys. This aircraft is designed for vertical takeoff and landing using an electric hybrid propulsion system, offering an extended range, high payload capacity, and advanced autonomous flight technology. The program's pilot phase is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

What is Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) refers to a new generation of air transport systems using electric or hybrid-electric aircraft for transporting people and goods within and between cities. This includes autonomous or remotely piloted aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) capabilities, which offer a more efficient and potentially sustainable alternative to traditional air travel. Key applications range from air taxis for urban commutes to delivering medical supplies to remote areas.

