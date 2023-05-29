Muscat: The 3rd political talks session was held here today between the foreign ministries of the Sultanate of Oman and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The session discussed several issues and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the session, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed means of enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade exchange, investment, food security and labour relations, as well as other areas that serve joint interests.

The Omani side was headed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, while the Bangladeshi side was headed by Masud Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks session was attended by Mohammed Nazmul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman and Yousef Issa Al Zedjali, Head of Asia and the Pacific Department and several officials from the two countries’ foreign ministries.

