KUWAIT-- The State of Kuwait continued to pursue stronger relations with international partners and the global community, which came in line with the country's long legacy of improving diplomatic ties with all countries in the world.

After his ascension to power on December 16, 2023, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah immediately began visiting brotherly and friendly nations to boost relations and solidify alliances.

In late January 2024, His Highness the Amir began a GCC tour, which started 45 days after becoming leader of Kuwait, deepening ties with Gulf countries in all possible domains as well as bolstering already strong and historic relations with GCC brethren.

On to the Arab world, His Highness the Amir's visit to Egypt had been seen as another milestone in the decades-long relations and this is reflected in the joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian statement that followed the visit.

Between May 7-8, His Highness the Amir's visit to Turkiye and his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan coincided with 60 years of relations. The visit resulted in the signing of six agreements and MoUs.

The Amir tour came along with directives to the Kuwaiti government to expand and bolster ties on all levels with the world.

The strategic meetings and talks among the GCC countries, Russia, Brazil, and India on September ninth in Riyad, Saudi Arabia, was a chance for Kuwait to expand relations with all those involved in the meetings.

Kuwait, represented by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, utilized the 162nd session of the Arab League council to boost ties with fellow Arab countries during meetings and discussions held in Cairo last month.

Back in September also, the supreme joint Kuwaiti-UAE committee held in Abu Dhabi was also an opportunity to expand ties and such occurred with the signing of numerous MoUs and agreements including in the field of infrastructural development, communication, cybersecurity, and more.

The latest official visit by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to the UAE also pushed forward the bolstering of GCC relations and coordinating efforts on all possible aspects.

Within the field of social affairs, charity, and humanitarian efforts, Kuwait recently had signed MoUs with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, further expanding inter-GCC cooperation.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York represented a chance for Kuwait to extend its cooperation with world countries.

Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah have received and met numerous Gulf, Arab, and global officials during participation in the UNGA.

The discussions with global leaders during the UNGA reflected Kuwait's keen political, military, security, and economic visions.

Kuwait, at the moment, is gearing up for the first summit of the GCC-EU countries scheduled for October in the Belgian capital Brussels.

The summit would hopefully push for more GCC-EU cooperation as well as more Kuwaiti coordination with the EU in addition to the GCC.

Kuwait-GCC coordination not only boosts ties but also helps in fending of threats and safeguarding Gulf countries against all challenges and upheavals.

On the national level, Kuwait is host to over 100 diplomatic missions, and regional and international organizations affiliated with the UN, which is a testament to its crucial role in diplomatic relations and offers evidence of deep-rooted cooperation between Kuwait and the world.

