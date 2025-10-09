Muscat – Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) to establish a joint investment fund worth RO77mn, aimed at promoting investments in key sectors and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed during the visit of a high-level Azerbaijani delegation to Oman on Wednesday, led by Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, and attended by senior officials and business leaders.

Under the deal, both sides will contribute equally to the fund, which will focus on sectors including food industries, manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics, healthcare and retail. The fund will also work to launch projects with long-term developmental impact in both countries, supporting income diversification and in-country value creation in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Abdulsalam al Murshidi, President of OIA, said the partnership reflects the authority’s strategy to expand its global investment network and build alliances that advance Oman’s diversification goals. “This collaboration underscores the growing trust in Oman as a reliable investment partner,” Murshidi said. “Through this partnership, we aim to attract advanced technologies, explore promising opportunities, and deliver added value to the national economy.”

Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of AIH, said establishment of the joint fund reflects the shared commitment of both nations to building sustainable, forward-looking investments that create long-term value. “This partnership represents a step forward in strengthening bilateral economic ties between Oman and Azerbaijan,” he said.

The OIA–AIH agreement marks the tenth such partnership OIA has established with other national institutions. Previous collaborations include joint investment funds and partnerships with Qatar, Turkey, Brunei, Uzbekistan, India, Vietnam, Spain, Pakistan and China.

Through these partnerships, OIA aims to expand Oman’s international investment footprint, support technology transfer and economic diversification, and consolidate the sultanate’s position as a regional investment hub. The authority’s global alliances continue to play a key role in attracting capital, creating jobs and enhancing the competitiveness of Oman’s economy.

