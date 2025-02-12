Muscat – H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs in the Foreign Ministry, met with a delegation from the Japanese Business Federation (Keidanren) during their visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, with a particular emphasis on clean energy. His Excellency briefed the visiting delegation on the various economic and investment opportunities available in Oman, aligning with the Sultanate’s drive for economic diversification.

The engagement helped deepen economic partnership between Oman and Japan, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable investments.

