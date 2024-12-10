PHOTO
Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced an ambitious project to revitalise the Al Khoudh 6 commercial area in the Wilayat of Seeb. The initiative aims to improve the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the area's walkways and parking spaces.
Key aspects of the project include:
Renovation of 38,000 square meters of walkways.
Paving 26,000 square meters of parking spaces.
Installation of 58 benches, planting trees, and implementing landscaping.
Infrastructure Development: Creating an integrated irrigation system.
Installation of aesthetic pillars to enhance the area's overall appearance.
By undertaking these comprehensive improvements, Muscat Municipality aims to create a more pleasant and organized environment for both residents and visitors to the Al Khoudh 6 commercial area.
