Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced an ambitious project to revitalise the Al Khoudh 6 commercial area in the Wilayat of Seeb. The initiative aims to improve the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the area's walkways and parking spaces.

Key aspects of the project include:

Renovation of 38,000 square meters of walkways.

Paving 26,000 square meters of parking spaces.

Installation of 58 benches, planting trees, and implementing landscaping.

Infrastructure Development: Creating an integrated irrigation system.

Installation of aesthetic pillars to enhance the area's overall appearance.

By undertaking these comprehensive improvements, Muscat Municipality aims to create a more pleasant and organized environment for both residents and visitors to the Al Khoudh 6 commercial area.

