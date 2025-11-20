Oman Air has launched a Global Sale to mark National Day, offering travellers up to 20% off Business and Economy Class seats across its network.

Running until November 30, 2025, the promotion offers a choice of more than 40 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, Africa, GCC, and the Indian Subcontinent.

Economy Class fares start from RO29, while Business Class fares start from just RO128.

The sale includes one-way and return fares and is valid for travel from January 15 to March 31, 2026, and the offer does not include domestic flights, interline flights, or codeshare partners.

