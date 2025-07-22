Salalah – Oman Air has introduced a convenient city check-in service for its guests traveling from Salalah, aimed at easing travel during the busy khareef season.

Launched in partnership with Transom Handling, the “Maraheb” service allows passengers to complete travel procedures ahead of time at Salalah Gardens Mall, avoiding airport queues and ensuring a smoother, more relaxed travel experience.

This initiative reflects Oman Air’s commitment to enhancing guest comfort and operational efficiency, particularly during the khareef season when travel demand to and from Salalah peaks.

