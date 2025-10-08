Muscat - Oman Air has obtained its Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certification from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The certificate was officially presented by Eng. Naif al Abri, CAA President, during a ceremony held at Oman Air’s Flight Training Centre in Seeb.

With the ATO certification, the Oman Air Flight Training Centre (OAFTC) is authorised to conduct full type rating flight training on Boeing 737 and 787 in accordance with the CAA regulatory framework. This makes OAFTC the first facility in the country to offer such training.

The airline has already begun training the first batch of cadets, who graduated from the Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) programme, alongside its existing pilots transitioning from the Airbus fleet to the Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

“The Civil Aviation Authority commends Oman Air for achieving its ATO certification and for its role as a trusted partner in the development of Oman’s civil aviation sector,” said Al Abri.

“By empowering Oman Air to deliver advanced training locally, we are supporting national capability-building and laying the groundwork for the sector’s long-term growth in line with the objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.”

“Achieving ATO certification represents a major step forward in Oman Air’s operational journey.

It enables us to continue delivering specialised, high-quality training that reflects our operational needs and safety standards, while strengthening Oman’s position as a centre of excellence in aviation training,” added Captain Nasser Al Salmi, Chief Operating Officer at Oma Air.

“We deeply appreciate the CAA’s guidance and support throughout the certification process and are proud of our exceptional team of pilots and instructors who continue to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence.”

Oman Air maintains an Omanisation rate of 88% among its pilots, marking a 6% increase over the past two years.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

