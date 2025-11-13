Muscat: Oman Air has affirmed its commitment to operating a modern, high-efficiency fleet designed to deliver reliable services and maximum comfort for its passengers. The national carrier said its aircraft are selected and built to the latest industry standards, featuring advanced technologies that enhance fuel efficiency and elevate the overall travel experience.

In a statement on Thursday, Oman Air explained that, like many airlines worldwide, it is currently facing challenges linked to global supply chain constraints. As a result, a limited number of its aircraft have been temporarily grounded, prompting adjustments to some scheduled flights.

The airline confirmed that it is working closely with aircraft manufacturers to expedite the return of affected aircraft to service, while implementing operational measures to minimise the impact on passengers. These include reorganising bookings for affected travellers and ensuring they are re-accommodated on alternative flights as quickly as possible—an approach the airline described as part of its standard operating procedures.

Oman Air expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to its guests and reaffirmed that the safety and comfort of passengers and staff remain its top priority at all times.

