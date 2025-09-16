Muscat - Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the appointment of Kumail Al Musawi as Chief People Officer (CPO), further strengthening its executive leadership team at a pivotal moment in the airline’s ongoing transformation.

With over 26 years of experience in people management, Kumail is recognized as a people-centric leader with cross-industry expertise and a proven record in organizational development, digital innovation, performance management, and turnaround initiatives.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Air, said, “Kumail’s appointment reinforces our commitment to making people and culture a top priority at the highest level of leadership. At the head of our People and Services department, he will lead our strategic people agenda, helping to reshape our culture, build a performance-based organisation, and lead talent development to ensure the airline has the capabilities required to achieve sustainable growth and success. We look forward to the impact he will bring as we continue to shape the future of Oman Air.”

Kumail started his career in the financial sector before moving to telecoms. He has held several C-level positions at Bank Dhofar, Ooredoo, Muscat Finance, and Connecti, a class 1 licensed telecoms operator. He also founded Oman’s first education App (‘Oman Tutorial’).

Kumail holds a bachelor’s in finance from Florida Atlantic University in the United States and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

