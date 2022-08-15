Oman Air has increased flights between Muscat and its Turkish destinations (Istanbul and Trabzon).

Based on the table below, the airline has increased frequencies between Muscat and Trabzon from three weekly flights to five weekly flights, and between Muscat and Istanbul from seven weekly flights to eight weekly flights.

The airline offers wide-body service, including Boeing 787 Dreamliner in addition to the Boeing 737 between Muscat and Istanbul. The airline’s single-aisle Boeing 737 fleet runs flights between Muscat and Trabzon. Guests should check omanair.com for the most up-to-date flight schedules and times, as they are subject to change

Guests can also book a customized Istanbul and Trabzon holiday package through Oman Air Holidays.

Guests traveling to/ from Muscat should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Observer Web Team