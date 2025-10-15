Oman Air achieved a 91% direct channel share in September, marking a significant step toward becoming a digital-first organisation.

Nearly all flight bookings now originate from the airline's website and mobile app, allowing for personalized experiences and lower fares while reducing distribution costs.

Direct channel sales increased from 25% in 2024 to over 65% in 2025, reflecting the success of its digital marketing and user experience initiatives.

A recent promotional campaign also set a record with nearly 15,000 website visits in just 30 minutes.

“Reaching 91% direct channel share is more than a technological milestone, it reflects how our guests are embracing a more connected travel experience, and how we as an airline are able to meet that demand,” said Mike Rutter, Oman Air’s Chief Commercial Officer. “While digitalisation is an ongoing journey, less than two years ago Oman Air was well behind its peers, and these results show how far we’ve come in a short time. Our focus now is on building smarter systems and capabilities that enhance efficiency and deliver an even more seamless, connected guest experience across every touchpoint.”

