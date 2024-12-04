Muscat: ahli islamic is proud to announce the opening of its latest branch in the Wilayat of Seeb in Al Khoudh 6.

Established to offer Sharia-compliant banking products and services, the new branch is set to facilitate the diverse needs of its growing customer base.

The official inauguration of the branch launch event was held on 27 November, 2024, under the auspices of H.E Dr. Nasser Rashid Al Ma’awali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy.

Located in the bustling Al Khoudh 6, the new ahli islamic branch will serve as a vital hub for providing Sharia-compliant banking products and services.

The Bank is committed to spearheading innovation, meeting the evolving needs of its clientele, and capitalising on the growing opportunities in the region.

This new branch showcases ahli islamic’s mission to provide exceptional value to its customers, thereby becoming accessible to people all around the Sultanate of Oman.

ahli islamic’s strategic expansion into Al Khoudh 6 marks another milestone in its journey to redefine Islamic banking within the Sultanate. With a team of experienced professionals and a state-of-the-art facility, the branch is poised to deliver innovative, Sharia-compliant solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

This expansion also reflects ahli islamic’s unwavering commitment to integrity and its dedication to exceeding expectations as it strengthens its network across the nation.

As ahli islamic welcomes new clients into its fold, it remains focused on fostering enduring relationships built on trust, excellence, and a shared vision for sustainable growth in the Islamic banking sector.

Through the establishment of this new branch, ahli islamic reinforces its commitment to growth and advancement, reflecting enthusiasm for expanding into newer, more grandiose horizons. Established on a foundation of trust and reliability, the Bank underscores its unwavering dedication to provide its best for the people of Al Khoudh 6.

