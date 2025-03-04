Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources on Monday signed a contract worth OMR28 million with Khimji Ramdas Contracting and Archimedes Marine Engineering to implement a multi-purpose fishing port in the Wilayat of Masirah.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry by Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The fishing port development project in the Wilayat of Masirah is envisaged to provide basic services to the fisheries sector.

It will extend support to the tourism and commercial sectors and the Royal Oman Police, besides rendering services to visitors of the port.

Breakwaters extending 4,172 metres will be built along the port, whose basin will be deepened further by 5 metres. The facility will have a 1,100-metre long sandy beach and 13 floating berths.

The Ministry also signed a usufruct contract with National Phoenix Company to establish a project for white-legged shrimp in the Wilayat of Shinas in North Al Batinah Governorate. The project, which will cover an area of 15 hectares, stems from national efforts to enhance food security and diversify sources of income in line with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to enhance investments in non-oil sectors.

The project is expected to have an annual production of 7,500 tonnes of white leg shrimps, with an investment volume of OMR23.5 million.

