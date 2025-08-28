Muscat – Wadi Bani Khalid, North Sharqiyah is undergoing rapid development with investments exceeding RO24mn directed towards tourism, infrastructure and road projects.

A key initiative is the Wadi Bani Khalid–Aqaba Road Project, valued at over RO13mn and implemented by Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The 9km road, linking Manakh to Muzayri, is 25% complete and scheduled for opening by the end of 2026. Officials said the road will significantly improve connectivity and stimulate tourism and economic activity in the wilayat.

Tourism-related projects are also progressing, including development of Maqal tourist area (RO2.65mn), construction of a 4,000sqm visitors’ building (RO1.28mn) and establishment of Khalidiya Park (RO780,000). Other facilities, such as Hawar Tourist Café and a children’s playground, are also under development.

Several road works are underway to improve accessibility. Among these are the Maqal–Rahbat Road (RO2.28mn), Al Raki–Isma’iyah Road (RO2.68mn) and upgrades to the Al Oud–Tiwi Road. The municipality has also completed 49km of road lighting, installing 806 poles at a cost exceeding RO600,000.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed al Junaibi, Wali of Wadi Bani Khalid, said the projects will enrich the wilayat’s tourism appeal, boost economic opportunities and enhance the quality of life for residents. He also highlighted the Quraysha groundwater recharge dam, with 45,000sqm capacity, which is expected to support agriculture and green spaces when completed in 2026.

The investments in Wadi Bani Khalid are part of wider governorate-level development under the Governorates Development Programme, comprising 60 projects worth over RO41.8mn across North Sharqiyah.

