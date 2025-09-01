MUSCAT - The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) is hosting three business forums, the Omani-Thai Business Forum, the Oman–Pakistan Business Forum, and the Omani–Estonian Business Forum, in addition to holding an introductory meeting on the Oman Trade Office in the United States of America. These events come within the OCCI’s efforts to strengthen its strategic directions aimed at improving the business environment and expanding the base of economic diversification, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), stated that hosting these events reflects the OCCI’s keenness to support the Sultanate of Oman’s economic diversification approach. He pointed out that these events represent important platforms that will enable national companies to explore promising investment opportunities, exchange expertise and build sustainable trade partnerships that enhance the presence of the Omani private sector at regional and global levels, in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals.

He further explained that the business forums, in addition to opening new channels of cooperation with various countries, represent a valuable opportunity for Omani private sector institutions to showcase their products and services in new markets, explore external business and investment opportunities, expand exports; and encourage foreign investors to learn about the local investment environment. This enhances Oman’s position as an attractive hub for investment across multiple sectors.

The forums will also provide bilateral meetings between businessmen and investors from different countries to exchange experiences, establish joint projects and strategic partnerships; and open avenues for new contracts and agreements.

The first event will be held on Sunday, August 31, with the Omani–Thai Business Forum, which aims to strengthen commercial and investment cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Thailand. The forum will focus on three main sectors: perfumes and cosmetics, healthcare and food security, given the promising opportunities for cooperation in these areas between the private sectors of both friendly countries. The forum will also serve as a platform to introduce Omani companies to the Thai market opportunities, discuss ways of establishing joint business and investment partnerships; and address challenges while exchanging expertise between entrepreneurs from both sides.

On Tuesday, September 2, the OCCI will host the Oman–Pakistan Business Forum. The forum stems from the Chamber’s keenness to enhance joint projects and commercial and investment exchanges between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially in projects that support economic diversification in both countries. This will be achieved by providing a supportive and attractive investment environment while exploring more opportunities fostered by Oman’s appealing and stimulating investment climate.

The forum will discuss cooperation and investment opportunities across sectors such as food security, information and communication technology, education, textiles, health, construction, travel and tourism, automobile import and export; and sporting goods. It will also act as an important platform for exchanging expertise, exploring partnership opportunities and launching joint projects that support economic development and open new horizons for bilateral cooperation. The forum will feature bilateral meetings between businessmen and investors from both countries.

On Wednesday, September 3, the OCCI, represented by the Oman Trade Office US, will hold an introductory meeting highlighting the vital role of the office and its mechanisms for supporting Omani companies in entering the US market and strengthening trade and investment partnerships between the two friendly countries. The meeting will review the services provided by the Oman Trade Office in Washington, which include offering consultations to companies on US laws and standards, assisting in identifying trade opportunities, facilitating communication with potential partners; and organising business meetings and economic delegations between Muscat and Washington DC. It is worth noting that this office is one of the initiatives supporting the efforts to strengthen Oman–US economic relations by enabling companies to enter the US market effectively and expand cooperation across various trade and investment sectors.

Finally, on Monday, September 8, the OCCI will organise the Omani–Estonian Business Forum, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance economic and trade cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Estonia, while exploring more joint investment opportunities. The forum aims to spotlight a number of promising sectors of mutual interest that present opportunities for cooperation, including green and renewable energy, information and communication technology, logistics and transport, industry, real estate, sustainability, smart manufacturing, agricultural technology, educational technology, cybersecurity and healthcare.

