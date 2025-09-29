Muscat – The Oman American Business Council (OABC or AmCham Oman), the official affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce in Oman, has launched the Oman Edge: Trade & Investment Series – a six-part initiative aimed at highlighting Oman’s competitive advantages and promoting investor-ready opportunities to international markets.

The series addresses the key question: ‘Why Oman?’ Each edition focuses on a priority sector, brings together leading figures, and delivers content that is distributed globally through AmCham Oman’s partnerships with the US Chamber of Commerce, the Global Chamber, and AmCham networks.

The inaugural session on Tourism & Hospitality, held at the National Bank of Oman, convened leaders from government, investment, and hospitality sectors for a forward-looking discussion on Oman’s ‘Tourism Edge’.

The programme opened with welcome remarks from Fouad Eid, Vice President of AmCham Oman, followed by an investment outlook from Michael Kuhn, Associate Partner at Crowe Horwath. A high-level panel discussion, moderated by Rebecca Olson, CEO of AmCham Oman, featured H E Azzan al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism at the Ministry of Heritage & Tourism and Chair of Omran Group; Dr Lubna al Mazroei, Head of Tourism Investments at the Oman Investment Authority; Samir Messaoudi, General Manager of JW Marriott Muscat & Head of the Marriott Business Council Oman; and Wael al Lawati, CEO of Muriya Tourism Development.

Panelists highlighted Oman’s new holiday-home initiative – a programme legally permitting holiday-home rentals in Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs), with potential for broader expansion – as well as Club Med’s first resort in Oman, the forthcoming Astro Resort at Jebel Shams as a first-of-its-kind regional destination, and a pipeline of innovative, investor-ready opportunities.

Attendees included general managers from leading hotels and investment houses, as well as students from Sultan Qaboos University’s Tourism Department, who had the opportunity to ask the first questions of the day. While the in-room dialogue was vibrant, the true impact lies in the global amplification of these discussions, ensuring Oman’s opportunities reach US and international investors.

“Oman Edge was created to showcase what truly sets Oman apart in today’s competitive landscape,” said Ali Daud, Founder and Chairman of AmCham Oman. “Each session uncovers opportunities where Oman has a unique advantage – and ensures these opportunities are shared globally with the people who can act on them.”

Fouad Eid, VP of AmCham Oman, added: “We wanted to provide a platform to present Oman’s unique selling points and opportunities in a clear and specific way to both local and foreign investors. With this series, we can generate excitement and awareness within the investment community, near and far.”

Rebecca Olson, CEO of AmCham Oman, emphasized, “This launch is only the first step. What matters most is that the insights and opportunities presented here are amplified through our global networks so that Oman’s story is heard worldwide.”

Following the Tourism & Hospitality launch, the Oman Edge: Trade & Investment Series will highlight additional high-impact sectors, including Digital Economy, Energy, Logistics & Communications, Technology, and Smart Farming & Fisheries. Each session will convene leaders, spark meaningful dialogue, and showcase Oman’s investment opportunities to the world.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

