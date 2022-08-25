RAS AL KHAIMAH: The Economic Development Department of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK DED) said that the number of valid licences in the emirate grew by five percent in the first half of 2022.

The department's report highlighted the fact that professional licences accounted for 49 percent of total numbering 8,986, followed by commercial licences, which accounted for 48 percent at 8,8829, then by industrial licences.

Mohammed Al Mahmoud, Assistant Director-General of the Department, said the department issued 873 new licences in the first half of 2022 valued at AED145 million, of which the number of commercial licences was 449, representing 51.4 percent of total, valued at AED91.5 million, followed by professional licences numbering 406, which accounted for 46.5 percent of total, with a value of AED41 million, along with 17 industrial licences valued at AED13 million and accounting for nine percent of total.

The total number of renewed licences in the first half of 2022 was 6,947, compared to 6,606 during the same period in 2021, a rise of 5.2 percent while the number of cancelled licences decreased by 11.3 percent to 469, compared to 529 in the first half of 2021.