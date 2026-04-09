MUSCAT: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, in partnership with be’ah, convened a stakeholder engagement session on the National Facility for Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Waste Management Project, underscoring ongoing national efforts to establish a comprehensive and secure system for handling radioactive waste arising from oil and gas operations in the Sultanate of Oman.

The session was inaugurated by Dr Saleh bin Ali al Anbouri, Director-General of Exploration and Production at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The event sought to present the project’s scope while examining its technical, operational and regulatory aspects, in addition to enhancing coordination among key stakeholders to support environmental safety standards and sustainability goals within the energy sector.

The programme featured a series of specialised presentations. be’ah outlined the National Facility for NORM Waste Management Project, detailing its objectives, core components and its role in ensuring the safe management of such waste in accordance with international best practices.

The company also presented standard operating procedures covering the inventory and classification of NORM waste, alongside protocols for waste acceptance and transportation, offering clarity on operational processes across all stages of waste handling.

The Environment Authority delivered a presentation on the legislative and regulatory framework governing radioactive waste management in Oman, highlighting key requirements, safety benchmarks and compliance obligations.

The session concluded with an open discussion moderated by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, where participants’ queries were addressed and key issues further examined, fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening collaboration between government entities and oil and gas operators.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, be’ah, the Environment Authority and companies operating in the oil and gas sector, reinforcing the importance of partnership and institutional alignment in advancing strategic national projects with significant environmental implications.

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