Muscat – Oman is stepping up its efforts to develop ecotourism as part of a wider push to balance environmental protection with economic growth and job creation.

The sultanate is investing in its 31 nature reserves, which cover nearly 15,000sqkm – about 17% of its land area and 10% of its marine territory.

Authorities say these protected areas are central to supporting biodiversity, attracting tourists, and encouraging research on ecosystems and natural processes.

The Environment Authority (EA), in partnership with other agencies and civil society, is implementing management plans to conserve habitats while opening up investment opportunities.

New investment in ecotourism is expected to strengthen local economies, create jobs in nearby communities, and contribute to a sustainable green economy in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Royal decrees continue to protect endangered species and preserve the geological and ecological diversity of the reserves. Strict environmental rules have been set to ensure that conservation remains a priority even as tourism and related projects expand.

In recent moves, the Environment Authority signed nine investment contracts worth more than RO44mn for projects in seven reserves. These include the development and management of sites such as Ras al Shajar, turtle, oryx, and wetland reserves, parts of Jabal Samhan and Khor al Mughsail, as well as an eco-resort and star park in Al Hajar al Gharbi Starlight Reserve.

Private sector partners are helping to build eco-friendly lodges, camps, visitor centres, trails, and facilities that meet advanced environmental standards.

These projects cover sites in Muscat, South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dakhliyah and Dhofar.

The new developments aim to provide authentic nature-based experiences, combining conservation with cultural and educational value. Plans include turtle ponds, eco-safaris and adventure tourism in protected settings.

Officials emphasise that local communities are closely involved in the planning, running and maintenance of these projects, ensuring direct employment and opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The expansion of ecotourism, anchored in strong community participation and sustainable practices, is expected to strengthen Oman’s position as a leading destination for responsible tourism in the region.

