A pedestrian bridge linking two blocks in Hamad Town has been proposed by the Northern Municipal Council.

If approved, the crossing will link blocks 1212 and 1214 and connect the latter to vital services on the other side of the road. Important locations in block 1212 include the Mohamed Jasim Kanoo Health Centre, police station, post office and municipal one-stop-shop.

The pedestrian bridge will also serve future projects planned in that area like a central market, a shopping centre, a sports city, a jogging track and an all-purpose social centre.

In addition to connecting and offering ease of movement, technical committee supervisor and engineer Ifthikhar Al Hujairi said a crossing dedicated for pedestrians will reduce traffic accidents. “The new bridge could become an architectural landmark like the other pedestrian bridges in Manama and Isa Town,” said Ms Al Hujairi. “Placing advertisements on the bridge would bring in revenue.”

The proposal has been referred to the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry.

