RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) discussed launching a second phase of the cloud seeding operation program in the southwestern regions of Saudi Arabia.



The Ministry indicated its desire to launch the second phase of the program during a meeting with a number of experts.



Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli inaugurated the first phase of the cloud seeding operations program in April this year in the airspace of Riyadh, Qassim and Hail.



The Kingdom, through the program, will enhance and contribute to an adjustment of its weather by increasing the rainfall from the current rate, which does not exceed 100 mm annually.



The artificial seeding program is being done due to the fact that Saudi Arabia is considered as one of the driest countries in the world, as well as to the fact that it does not contain permanent water bodies such as rivers and lakes.

