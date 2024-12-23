Muscat – Oman National Transport Company – Mwasalat – has unveiled a new initiative to provide complimentary transportation for students in Muscat governorate and the wilayat of Salalah.

Spanning two years, the programme is designed to encourage the use of public transport while alleviating financial pressures on students and their families.

Mwasalat transported more than 4.5mn passengers in 2023, a 40% increase over 2022 when it served 3.2mn passengers, according to the latest statistics. It transported more than 65,400 passengers via its bus network and over 5,900 passengers on ferries during the 54th National Day holiday.

In addition to passenger services, Mwasalat facilitated the transport of 345.7 tonnes of cargo.