The Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) held its annual press briefing on Monday in Muscat and indicated that the details of the project will be announced soon.

Muscat Metro is linked to the land transport tracking project. "Following the signing of the transport tracking project within the next two months, the Muscat Metro project will be announced," the Minister of Transport and Communications and Information Technology said.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary for land transport at MTCIT said that the project is still in the feasibility study. He said the focus this year will be on completing the feasibility study.

The 5O-KM metro will run between Sultan Haitham City and Ruwi CBD with around 36 stations on the route, passing through the Muscat International Airport, and the proposed CBD Ghala and Al Khuwair Downtown districts.

