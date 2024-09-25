In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (53) of 2024 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (Dubai Health), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

As per the Decree, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include: Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg; Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani; Professor Ian Andrew Greer; Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi; Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, in addition to the CEO of Dubai Health and a representative from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

This Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.