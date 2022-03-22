SHARM EL SHEIKH- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today attended a tripartite meeting with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, and Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett.

The meeting discussed ways of enhancing relations between the three countries, and the importance of cooperation and coordination to drive development and enhance stability in the region, as well as bolstering global energy security and market stability.

Sheikh Mohamed, El-Sisi and Bennett also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern and relevant developments.