Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced that efforts are underway, in coordination with Oman Refreshment Company, to prevent the termination of Omani employees' contracts.

The Ministry responded following reports circulating on social media, which indicated that Oman Refreshment Company had notified some employees of termination of jobs due to economic challenges.

The Ministry emphasised that it is working closely with the company to retain the national workforce in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Law.

