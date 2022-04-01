The Ministry of Labour has announced a grace period extending the validity of the work permits of non-Omani workers in the Sultanate of Oman that expired as of March 31, 2022.

The ministry said: "As part of the facilities provided by the Ministry of Labour to private sector companies to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on their functioning, the Ministry of labour announces a grace period extending the validity of the work permits of non - Omani labour that expired as of March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022."

