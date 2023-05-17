KUWAIT - Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said Kuwait has been supporting stability and security in Libya, out of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Mangough made the statement to KUNA Tuesday while concluding her visit to Kuwait, expressing delight at her official visit to Kuwait as part of the Gulf tour.

She met Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, saying that exchanging visits between officials of the two countries deepen the distinguished ties.

The Libyan top diplomat said several dossiers of common concern have been discussed during her visit to Kuwait.

She voiced her pride for Kuwait's political and humanitarian stances on Arab, regional and international dossiers.

Mangoush stressed the success of her tour to the Gulf, indicating that there is a Gulf support to Libya's stability and Libyans.

On the expected parliamentary and presidential polls in Libya, Mangoush underlined the necessity of proceeding with the electoral path.

She said that the region is facing another challenges, in reference to Sudan's situation, expressing her hope that that Arab country would enjoy stability, security and safety.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah met with his Libyan counterpart at the Foreign Ministry's H.Q.

During the meeting, Sheikh Salem renewed Kuwait's absolute backing to Libya and all steps it takes to maintain its unity, sovereignty, stability and security, and achieve peace, prosperity and development to its people. (end) nma.hm

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).