Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Labour has announced the opening of applications for 3233 job rotation opportunities in 37 government units through the Ejadah platform until 6 May, 2023.

The Ministry indicated that the Ejadah platform for job rotation allows all employees of government units in the state's administrative apparatus to view all job rotation opportunities, choose jobs commensurate with functional and scientific expertise and geographical location, in addition to applying and competing for opportunities.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Labour launched the Ejadah platform for job rotation in November 2022 as part of the Ejadah system for career development of the Ministry.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).