KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call Sunday from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the call, both sides discussed the strong bilateral relations and the efforts to upgrade them in various domains.

They also touched upon the repeated and condemned acts of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark and coordinating efforts within the framework of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to be held late this month, to take tangible and practical steps to ensure that these actions would not be reoccurred.

