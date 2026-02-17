KUWAIT -- Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi on Monday inaugurated the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company's (KOTC) Fleet Performance Monitoring Center, in the presence of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and senior oil sector officials.

In a statement to reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Al-Roumi said the center marks a key step in keeping pace with global developments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, aiming to facilitate maritime operations.



He noted that the center enables real-time transmission of operational data from fleet vessels, providing a comprehensive performance overview and supporting decision-making in line with international maritime transport standards.



For his part, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah said KPC's digitalization strategy is a core pillar in enhancing efficiency and competitiveness across the oil sector through automation and AI applications from production to refining and export.



He added that monitoring the tanker fleet through the new center would help reduce operating costs, increase profitability and enhance safety standards.

Sheikh Nawaf highlighted progress in digital initiatives, including specialized AI centers that improved drilling rig scheduling, raised production efficiency by about 16 percent and reduced downtime by nearly half.



He explained that digital transformation projects have also been implemented by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) to enhance refinery performance.



On overseas refining, he said KPC's strategy focuses on securing reliable outlets for Kuwaiti crude, noting that the Milazzo Refinery in Italy can process up to 100 percent Kuwaiti crude if needed.

The Vietnam refinery is operating at 125 percent of its designed capacity and has begun generating profits, while the Duqm refinery in Oman is achieving operational efficiency above 100 percent with positive financial results, he added.



For his part, Acting KOTC CEO Sheikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Malik Al-Sabah said the center forms part of the company's digital transformation strategy and represents a significant step in advancing fleet management systems to support efficient and sustainable energy transport for Kuwait. (end)km.seo

