KUWAIT-- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Boushehri held talks on Wednesday with the Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud on cooperation between the two Gulf states in the energy sector.

The ministry said in a statement that it was underscored during the meeting that the State of Kuwait was a founding member of the Riyadh-headquartered Global Water Organization, forecast to be an international platform for boosting cooperation among states at the level of innovating solutions for water issues and pushing forward for securing sustainable water resources for all nations.

In September 2023, Saudi Arabia announced establishment of the Global Water Organization, based in Riyadh, to address water challenges, secure water sustainability, facilitate exchange of expertise while advancing technology, fostering innovation, and sharing research and development experiences.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that includes Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar. The two regional countries along with the other council's member states closely coordinate in diverse fields since the GCC was formed in early 80s of the past century.

Water is a basic need in the largely arid Gulf region, with the regional countries largely depending on sea water desalination.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).