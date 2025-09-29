KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), as part of collective efforts across various sectors and institutions toward sustainable development and enhancing energy efficiency, seeks to leverage renewable energy and its associated sources when implementing infrastructure projects.



This is particularly important in power supply and road lighting, which are key components for achieving energy efficiency and sustainability.



PAHW aims to enhance diversity of renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, in its modern projects through ambitious developmental plans aligned with New Kuwait's 2035 Vision. The authority is placing significant emphasis on achieving energy sustainability and optimizing its consumption.



As a practical application, PAHW launched the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak housing development project, which includes the installation of street lighting powered by solar energy. This project was completed in July, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy. It serves as a gateway for executing many similar projects in the future.



PAHW aims to progress in a gradual manner to achieve noticeable diversity in the use of energy sources by integrating renewable energy into all of its future projects. Starting with the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project, the authority plans to implement similar projects in the cities of South Saad Al-Abdullah and South Sabah Al-Ahmad.



Nasser Khuraibet, PAHW's Deputy Director-General for Planning and Design, told to KUNA the authority aims to progressively diversify energy sources by integrating eco-friendly energy into all future projects, starting with the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project, and continuing with similar projects in South Saad Al-Abdullah and South Sabah Al-Ahmad.



He added that implementing housing projects that integrate renewable energy affirms the leading role of PAHW in supporting the national transition toward eco-friendly energy and in developing the infrastructure of housing cities.



He explained that PAHW's shift toward renewable energy in future projects was part of its policy based on the Vision "New Kuwait 2035," which prioritizes improving quality of life in new cities, preserving environment and enhancing the efficiency of national resources.



Khuraibet emphasized PAHW's pioneering role in developing cities through projects that incorporate renewable energy, green building technologies, smart urban planning, and reduced electricity consumption.



He noted that the authority does not rely solely on traditional designs for its projects but continuously seeks to adopt innovative solutions that support sustainability.



He highlighted the positive contribution of the street lighting installation project in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak in feeding renewable energy and similar future projects, reflecting the authority's active shift toward incorporating clean and eco-friendly energy technologies into its upcoming housing projects.

On project specifics, Khuraibet said the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project involved the installation of 434 solar-powered streetlight poles of various heights, which match the urban design of the neighborhood. The project was implemented according to the highest technical and engineering standards.

He pointed out that the total number of poles in the project was 3,164, of which 434 were solar-powered, accounting for 13.7 percent. This serves as a preliminary step for expanding the scope of future projects.



He considered the project a qualitative leap in smart infrastructure, especially given the increasing electrical loads monitored by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy. He also mentioned that electricity savings from the solar-powered poles amounted to 104,854 KW/h, contributing directly to energy reduction and carbon emission reduction.

Khuraibet explained that the modern lighting poles with solar power "not only save energy but also reduce operational and maintenance costs.

They enhance the flexibility of the power system in new residential areas, especially in emergencies or power outages, thus improving its resilience and operational efficiency." He expressed PAHW's determination to continue adopting pioneering environmental initiatives and to strengthen cooperation with both government and private sectors to expand the use of renewable energy in its projects, thus contributing to Kuwait's aspirations for a low-carbon economy and sustainable urban development.



He praised the role of local experts responsible for these high-efficiency transformations, which contribute to achieving environmental and economic objectives of future projects.

For her part, spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Engineer Fatma Hayat, told KUNA the ministry is keen on approving projects that fully rely on renewable energy.



She indicated that the ministry is currently evaluating opportunities to replicate the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project to meet Kuwait's needs.



Regarding the contribution of renewable energy to housing projects, given its sustainability and how it integrates with traditional energy sources, as well as the feeding mechanism for residential infrastructure projects via this modern technology, Hayat explained that renewable energy technology was divided into several types, with solar power being the most prominent.

She elaborated that solar energy was used in various applications, most notably street lighting.

In this regard, two main types of solar street lighting systems were implemented: hybrid and the standalone. The ministry uses a balanced mix of these systems depending on the nature of each location to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

Hayat added that the hybrid system combines solar power and the traditional power grid to ensure continuous lighting, and this system was adopted in the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak lighting project due to its suitability for urban areas and ensuring uninterrupted lighting.



On the standalone system, she noted that it works entirely on solar energy through panels and batteries, without needing to be connected to a power grid. It is a highly effective solution for remote areas or areas where it is difficult to extend electrical networks. This system has been used in Boubyan Island and part of the road leading to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

She stated that integrating renewable energy with the traditional grid is the ministry's optimal option at this stage to reduce pressure and ensure continuous service.

The ministry was currently conducting a study to adopt renewable energy as the primary source for some newly designed projects while providing a backup grid to ensure the highest levels of reliability and operational flexibility.



Hayat emphasized that the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak lighting project, which operates part of its poles on solar energy and ensures continuity through the hybrid system, effectively contributes to reducing electrical loads.



She said that the success of the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project, implemented by PAHW in collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, served as a successful practical model that can be utilized for larger future projects.

