KUWAIT CITY: Head of the Technical Committee in the Municipal Council Munira Al-Amir says new amendments proposed by the executive body to the building regulations in agricultural and livestock areas represent an important step in addressing the challenges in these vital sectors. In a press statement issued after the 14th meeting of the third legislative term of the Technical Committee on Tuesday, Al-Amir explained that the amendments include a clear redefinition of the areas covered by the regulations to eliminate any confusion between agricultural areas and those designated for other uses. One of the main amendments is the redesign of family rest houses, which will now be limited to one floor instead of two.

Also, the permitted area and building height will be increased to allow for optimal utilization of the space. The new amendments have taken into account the need to increase the areas allocated for storage in agricultural zones, including spaces for seeds, agricultural products, and equipment. This amendment addresses the real challenges faced by business owners in these sectors. She praised the decision to increase the percentage of land allocated for establishing nature reserves, referring to it as a positive development that supports environmental efforts and encourages those interested in environmental activities in Kuwait.



Furthermore, Al-Amir explained that the regulation includes provisions to expand areas designated for workers’ housing and related facilities in agricultural and livestock areas. This improvement is designed to enhance the efficiency of these sectors by providing a better living environment for workers, who play a crucial role in their success. Another feature in the amended regulation is the clear separation between the classifications of livestock and horse breeding activities. This distinction offers greater clarity in organizing these activities compared to the previous regulation.

Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

