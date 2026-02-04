KUWAIT -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) on Tuesday hammered out a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies to strengthen cooperation through expertise exchange, technical studies and scientific research.



The MoU notably includes studies related to oil exploration opportunities in Kuwait, according to a statement by the KOC.



The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 5th Kuwait Oil and Gas Show and Conference (KOGS 2026), held under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

It also marks an important step toward deeper strategic cooperation, expressing confidence that the partnership will yield sustainable and positive outcomes, it added.

