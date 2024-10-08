KUWAIT CITY: Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Abdullatif Al-Mishari, confirmed on Monday that there will be no leniency in the removal of all slums encroaching on state property in the exposed desert areas of both the southern and northern regions of the country.

In a press statement following his field tour in the southern desert area, Minister Al-Mishari explained that the objective of monitoring the slums built on state property is to facilitate their removal and to organize the groups that utilize the desert. He indicated that the municipality is working to organize grazing practices and identify eligible categories in collaboration with specialized bodies and ministries. This will involve procedures and steps for registering livestock owners, enabling officials to identify individuals using state-owned lands.

Al-Mishari noted that the registration process for livestock owners will aid relevant authorities in promptly removing various slums. He emphasized that today marks a collective effort among several state ministries and institutions, including the Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry, Finance Ministry, Environment Authority, and Agriculture Authority, to organize exposed desert sites.

The Kuwait Municipality, he stated, will persist in its removal and cleaning operations to manage these wilderness areas, reiterating that there will be no leniency in enforcing the law.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Jaber, head of the team responsible for removing encroachments on state property at the Kuwait Municipality, echoed similar sentiments. He reported that the team has monitored violations and encroachments in the southern desert areas over the past months to address them in accordance with existing systems and regulations.

Jaber explained that the removal campaign initiated today continues a systematic action plan, which began with monitoring encroachments and violations, followed by issuing reports on these issues, taking legal actions, and ultimately leading to their complete removal.

