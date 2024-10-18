KUWAIT CITY, October 15: Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the world leading Islamic financial institution, has signed an agreement with Gieom to implement the Digital Blueprint software, driving the digitization of its policies and procedures. This partnership aligns with KFH’s strategic goal of enhancing its digital capabilities, improving operational efficiency, and delivering superior customer experience.

Digital Blueprint will enable KFH to centralize and streamline its policy and procedure management, creating a structured, accessible system for employees and stakeholders. By simplifying document review and approval processes, this technology ensures a more efficient and dynamic system contributing to improved service delivery and customer satisfaction.

This move is a significant step in KFH’s vision for digital transformation, offering employees better tools to engage with customers, resulting in a faster, more personalized service. Regular assessments of policies will enhance employee knowledge, further supporting KFH’s ability to meet customer needs with agility and precision.

Abdullah Abu Al Hous, Group COO of KFH, said “This initiative ensures our teams are well-informed and equipped to serve customers in a rapidly evolving market. Standardization through digitization will enhance customer engagement and operational resilience.”

Meanwhile, Hamad Al Fadhel, Head of Operations Transformation and Excellence, pointed out that the digitization of KFH’s policies and procedures will drive operational efficiency, improve governance, and empower employees to provide better customer support.

John Santhosh, CEO of Gieom, stated, “KFH is setting a benchmark for the region, leveraging technology to enhance compliance, governance, and customer service. This collaboration will contribute to KFH’s operational resilience and customer-centric approach.”

