KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Interior has announced the suspension of its online appointment booking service for driving tests on its website, effective Wednesday. Instead, bookings will now be managed exclusively through the unified government electronic services application, Sahel, accessible via the appointments section on the Meta platform.

In an official statement, the ministry emphasized that this transition is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance and digitize the traffic system. The move aims to streamline traffic services, reducing time and effort for both citizens and residents in managing their transactions.

