KUWAIT CITY - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired Thursday, at Bayan Palace, the 29th ministerial committee meeting to follow up on the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Kuwait and China. The meeting reviewed the latest progress in executing developmental projects included in the MoUs, especially cooperation in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, electricity systems, renewable energy, low-carbon recycling, housing, environmental infrastructure, free zones, and economic zones.

The committee was briefed on a detailed presentation by leaders from the Ministry of Public Works, who outlined the latest developments regarding the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project.

The presentation included the project’s implementation phases, with relevant Chinese state-owned companies, as well as the follow-up on plans developed within the scheduled timeframe.

The committee was also briefed on a presentation by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy on the development of electrical power and renewable energy through a joint alliance between the Government of the State of Kuwait and the Chinese state-owned company to develop electricity and renewable energy production in the Abdaliya and Shagaya projects in their third and fourth phases.

The Ministry of Defence gave a presentation on its role in contributing to combating desertification and the efforts made to implement the project with the Chinese side and coordinate with relevant state authorities in this regard. Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Hamed Al-Mishari presented the latest developments on the workers’ and housing cities, coordination with relevant Chinese government companies, and follow-up on the project’s implementation with relevant government agencies.

The Minister also touched on the latest developments on the low-carbon green waste recycling system, coordination with relevant Chinese government companies that have expressed interest in the project, and the mechanism of cooperation between the two sides. His Highness directed committee members to ensure the strict implementation of signed agreements with major Chinese government companies, emphasizing adherence to strategic plans to achieve the intended results within the specified timeframes, ensuring proper execution of all projects.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, committee member and rapporteur Samih Jawhar Hayat, stated that the meeting discussed major development projects, reviewed upcoming Chinese delegations’ agendas, and highlighted that the Chinese state company will begin phases three and four of renewable energy projects, emphasizing Kuwait’s commitment to advancing joint initiatives and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counsellor Salah Al-Majed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, member and rapporteur of the Ministerial Committee Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat, and several state leaders from the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of State for Municipal Affairs, and the Ministry of State for Housing Affairs.

