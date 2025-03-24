KUWAIT CITY - Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat has confirmed that consultations between the Kuwaiti and Chinese governments take place almost daily to guarantee the successful implementation of the agreements signed during His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s visit to China.

Hayat made this announcement in a press briefing on the sidelines of his annual Ramadan Ghabqa -- a dinner held in honor of the heads of diplomatic missions of Asian countries in Kuwait, which took place at his diwaniya recently.

He stressed that three out of the seven agreements signed between the two countries have been completed, with three others currently in the process of being signed.

The seventh agreement is on cooperation between 26 Kuwaiti and 26 Chinese entities, focusing on strengthening coordination between the two governments. He also affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to advance this coordination.

He added that his visit to China was aimed at fostering progress and engaging in consultations with the Chinese side on major projects. He revealed that a Chinese government-nominated company will visit Kuwait to discuss the implementation of a sewage project with the Ministry of Public Works on March 22 and 28; while the Chinese assistant transport minister is scheduled to visit Kuwait from April 6 to 18.

“The company nominated for the Mubarak Port project is affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Transport,” he added. Regarding the workers and residential cities project, Hayat indicated “we are awaiting the Chinese government’s nomination of a State-owned company with the expertise and proven success in delivering large-scale projects.”

He said “Kuwait has long sought to strengthen ties with the Far East and the time has come to move forward with the projects that have been signed, especially since all the necessary approvals have been obtained. The executive memoranda of understanding and detailed roadmaps for some of these initiatives will be signed soon.”

On the Ghabqa, he explained that this blessed tradition aims to familiarize ambassadors with Kuwaiti customs and heritage; offering a unique opportunity to engage with them outside the formal setting of official meetings.



