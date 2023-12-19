His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will take a constitutional oath at a National Assembly's special session on Wednesday, as the 17th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

Yesterday, Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun called for the special session upon the request of the government in line with article 60 of the constitution.

According to the article, before assuming his powers, the Amir shall take the following oath at a special sitting of the National Assembly.

"I swear by Almighty God to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the Country." The special session also came in line with article 72 of the National Assembly statute, which called for a special session upon the request of the government or 10 members of the parliament, stating the reason for the session within a period of 48 hours.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is the 17th leader of Kuwait after the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah last Saturday.

Also last Saturday, the cabinet had named His Highness Sheikh Mishal as the Amir of Kuwait in accordance with Article four of the Constitution and succession law 4/1964.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal, born 1940, is the seventh son of Kuwait's 10th ruler Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah who led the country between 1921 and 1950.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal had held several post during the last six decades chiefly amongst them the Crown Prince, which he attained when he took constitutional oath on October 8th, 2020 during a special session of parliament.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).