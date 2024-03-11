His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Sunday, addressing a fresh batch of new diplomats, said "Ahead of you are many missions to take on, then sail off to a brighter future for Kuwait." Praising Almighty Allah for a leadership that believes in its "sons and daughters'" potential, His Highness the Premier stressed that the 1962 Constitution was the offspring of such belief.

The ceremony at Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute saw the graduation of 8th and 9th batches, with Minister of Foreign affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, his deputy Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior ministry officials attending.

The government, noted Sheikh Dr. Mohammad, is working on manifesting; on the ground, vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of a "just, safe and sustainable" country, with His Highness as "captain of the ship." Hence were His Highness's recent visits to GCC countries that held historic, geographic and strategic inevitabilities, noted the prime minister while highlighting the economy dossier among member states as well.

Minister Al-Yahya congratulated the newly appointed diplomats on joining the diplomatic corps.

Al-Yahya witnessed oath-taking of 19 diplomats who were promoted to the diplomatic and consular corps under Article 21/1962 after their completion of the training and academic program at the Diplomatic Institute.

The Minister expressed his trust in the new diplomats' qualifications, hoping they would dedicate their careers to the benefit and representation of Kuwait and its people abroad.

He advised them to abide by the set rules and laws, national values, and basic principles of Kuwait's diplomacy, explaining that they might encounter potential challenges on their diplomatic journeys especially during the current global and regional unrest.

Al-Yahya reiterated his well wishes and success to the new diplomats under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

