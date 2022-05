KUWAIT: An Amiri order was issued, Tuesday, accepting the resignation of the government and assigning His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah and his cabinet to act as caretaker government.



This order came within the framework and articles of the constitution and the National Assembly will be informed.

