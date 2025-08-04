KUWAIT -His Highness the Amir assigned Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem as Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Investment Affairs after accepting the resignation of Minister Al-Fassam.



His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is assigned with implementing the decrees, which take effect upon their publication in the official gazette.

