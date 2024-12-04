KUWAIT CITY: The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Al-Ajeel, has instructed Shamlan Al-Juhaidli, Director General of the Public Authority for Industry, to intensify inspection efforts across industrial and craft areas to address violations.

Sources revealed that the directive focuses on 12 industrial facilities that have clear violations. These facilities had been previously warned by the Industry Authority inspectors but failed to comply with the required changes.

The sources emphasized that if these facilities continue to ignore the warnings, the law will be enforced. Violations identified by the Industry Authority range from security and safety issues to encroachments on state property, as well as unauthorized activities that go beyond the scope of their industrial licenses.

