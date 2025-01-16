KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting on Tuesday morning, 14 January 2025, at the Amiri Airport meeting hall, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Following the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah briefed the media on the discussions.

Sheikh Fahad informed the Council of Ministers that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had departed Kuwait earlier in the day for the United Kingdom (Scotland) in response to a special invitation from His Majesty King Charles III.

The official delegation accompanying His Highness includes Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and senior officials from the Amiri Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Council extended its best wishes for the safe and successful journey of His Highness the Amir and the delegation.

Sheikh Fahad also informed the Council that, following the instructions of His Highness the Amir, the base located on the northern island of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge will be named the Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base.

The Council then reviewed a presentation by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajil Al-Askar, on the strategic supply centers project, which aims to enhance food security in Kuwait. The project will involve the establishment of supply centers with improved storage capacities and more effective display of food supplies. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is collaborating with various government agencies to implement the project.

Minister Al-Askar highlighted the goals of improving storage efficiency, designing modern supply centers, and enhancing services, including the introduction of electronic applications and home delivery for eligible citizens. The Cabinet emphasized the importance of employing Kuwaiti staff to operate the centers and tasked the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with submitting quarterly progress reports on the project.

In other matters, the Council decided to suspend work across all ministries, government agencies, public bodies, and institutions on Thursday, 30 January 2025, in observance of the Isra and Mi'raj anniversary. Official work will resume on Sunday, 2 February 2025. Agencies with specialized work will determine their holiday schedules based on their nature of work.

The Cabinet also reviewed additional agenda items, approved several decisions, and referred others to the relevant ministerial committees for further study and reporting. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the minutes of the Higher Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, addressing cases of loss and withdrawal of nationality from individuals who obtained it through fraud or forgery, in line with Decree Law No. (15) of 1959 on Kuwaiti nationality.

The Council extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Mu'azzam, Sultan of Oman, on the fifth anniversary of his accession to the throne, wishing him continued good health and prosperity for the Sultanate of Oman and its people. The Cabinet also congratulated His Excellency President General Joseph Aoun on his election as President of the Lebanese Republic, wishing him success in his leadership for the stability and prosperity of Lebanon.

