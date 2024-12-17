Egypt’s food industries sector plays a vital role in supporting the national economy, with investments exceeding EGP 500 billion, said Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The number of official establishments in the sector surpassed 7,500, providing more than 7 million job opportunities and contributing about 14% to Egyptian exports.

El-Khatib’s remarks were made during his participation in the third food industries conference entitled “Egypt’s Food”.

The conference aims to discuss strategies to enhance the food industries in supporting the Egyptian economy and achieving sustainable development.

The minister pointed out that the food industry is one of the most important export sectors that has achieved increasing growth over the past five years, despite the various crises facing the economy.

