Kuwait - Manitowoc, a key provider of lifting equipment for construction industry, has appointed Riham as its new dealer for Kuwait.

As per the deal, Riham will provide comprehensive crane and aftersales services for Grove cranes in Kuwait, delivering industry-leading product support for local customers.

The announcement of the new Manitowoc dealer for Kuwait comes as the country rolls out its broader strategic goals of economic diversification and sustainable development.

As GCC countries, including Kuwait, reduce their reliance on oil and gas, they are increasingly looking for advanced lifting solutions to support the transition toward non-oil industries and infrastructure development.

The first order from Riham is for two Grove TMC750 truck cranes which are part of the China-built range sold only to emerging markets, and a GCD15 Shuttlelift carrydeck crane made in the US.

Andrew Youssef, general manager for Manitowoc in the Middle East, Africa, and CIS, said the company’s new partnership with Riham reflects its growing regional ambitions.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the important Kuwait market and pleased to have Riham representing our reliable Grove cranes," stated Youssef.

"Also, having our new TMC truck cranes in the market demonstrates our commitment to delivering versatile solutions that are matched to the needs of local customers," he added.

The initial deliveries of Grove TMC750 cranes will be offered to companies across a diverse range of industries, including energy, oil and gas, construction, marine, and infrastructure.

In addition, Riham will provide complete aftermarket support for the 400+ Grove cranes already operating in Kuwait.

On the key partnership, David Peterson, general manager of Riham Equipment, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Grove to support its advanced lifting solutions in Kuwait, and to offer the first TMC truck cranes to the local market. These are perfectly designed for local customer applications."

"This partnership reflects our companies’ shared commitment to delivering excellence and supporting customers with world-class products and services," he added.

Part of the Fouad Alghanim & Sons multinational conglomerate, Riham was founded over 50 years ago. It has a workforce of over 100 professionals, including 50 service specialists.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).